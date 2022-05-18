New Delhi: Singer Mika Singh is all set to settle down and find himself a bride. And to help him accomplish this goal, the actor is going to feature in ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ on Star Bharat. In the show, women from all across India will participate to win Mika’s heart and become his wife. Now the singer has released a Wedding song for the show.

The video features Mika Singh’s brides – to – be from different regions of India -ranging from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, in their traditional wedding outfits. Their absolutely gorgeous attire shows off their beauty and their traditional looks perfectly define the brides – to – be.

The Wedding anthem video is a stunning collection of all the brides – to – be, up for competing to become Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’. Their visuals which feature bridalwear from Kashmir to Kanyakumari might very well be a representation of their individual personalities and heritage. We are delighted to be able to witness such a unique introduction of Mika Singh’s brides – to – be and wish them all the luck in winning over Mika’s heart!

This glimpse into the Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ has given us all a great wedding anthem and a grand start towards the launch of the show. Will the beauties featured in the video create a special place in Mika Singh’s heart? Will they be competing peacefully or fiercely?

‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ will premiere on 19th of June, on Star Bharat.