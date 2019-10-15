Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben returns but there's a caveat

New Delhi: The much-in news sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is making all the buzz in the television circuit these days. Well, after all, as soon as reports of Disha Vakani returning as Dayaben started doing the rounds, fans flooded social media with positive response.

But there's a caveat. According to a report in Timesofindia.com, Disha's return to the show is not full-fledged as of now. The actress shot the special scene recently where she will be seen talking on the phone, but her full-time return to the show remains unclear.

Reportedly, the makers and Disha are yet to reach to a conclusion. Meanwhile, the audience is happy over Dayaben's character returning to the show after a gap of almost two years.

Earlier, producer Asit Kumarr Modi told timesofindia.com, We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month’s time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn’t ready and told us, ‘Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?” But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback”.

“Disha and the production house never had any negative conversations in the past. We were always insisting on having her back on the show. We have tried to push the story for two years without Dayaben, but we definitely want her back on the show”, he added.

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.