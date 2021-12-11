Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi dances on dhol at his daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony – Watch!

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi is getting married today i.e on December 11 at Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

So, in order to make her day even more special, her daddy and everyone’s favourite Jethalal was seen dancing and jamming with musician Naitik Nagda during the pre-wedding festivities of his daughter. The video was shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

The duo jammed to the tunes of Dhina Dhin Ta over the tunes of dhol.

In the second video, which is shared by a fan page of Dilip, he can be seen dancing during the sangeet ceremony of his daughter.

For the unversed, Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati is getting married to Yashowardhan Mishra, who is the son of film writer Ashok Mishra. Their wedding card was recently leaked on social media and later all the fans were seen congratulating the soon-to-be couple.

Dilip Joshi is one of the most popular characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where he plays the role of Jethalal and it is one of the top-rated comedy shows of Television from quite some time now. Popular sitcom was first premiered in July 2008. The lead cast includes Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, among various others.

It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah by Taarak Mehta.

Needless to say, the whole cast of TMKOC will attend the starry affair and shower their blessings on Dilip Joshi's dear daughter as she celebrates love and her future marital life.

Earlier, Dilip had grabbed headlines when he bought himself a swanky new car for Diwali, a luxurious Kia Sonet subcompact SUV.