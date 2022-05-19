New Delhi: Days after speculation caught like wildfire on social media that actor-poet Shailesh Lodha, who plays Taarak Mehta's role in the successful sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is leaving the show, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has finally broken his silence on the matter.

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH'S PRODUCER REACTS

In an interview with Bombay Times, Modi said, "All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers."

He added, "I am only focussing on the show and would not like to comment on anything else."

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH ACTOR TO QUIT SHOW

Earlier, several reports suggested that Shailesh Lodha feels there isn't much for his character to do on the show and has even stopped shooting for the show. This is not the first time that any actor from the show will be seen bidding it a goodbye.

We often hear rumours of actors leaving the show and getting replaced. Earlier, Neha Mehta Gurucharan Singh Sodhi also quit Taarak Mehta show.

Another prominent face from the show who always manages to be in the news is Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben for the longest time. Dayaben's absence from the show after Disha Vakani's maternity break led to many speculations over her return and replacement but no official statement has been made as yet.

Disha took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.