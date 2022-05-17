New Delhi: Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a fan favourite show running successfully for over a decade on our television sets. The latest buzz right now is that Taarak aka Shailesh Lodha has decided to quit the show, ending his 14 long years of association.

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH ACTOR QUITS

Indian Express.com quoted a source as revealing that Shailesh has stopped shooting for the show and will soon be busy with his kavi sammelans. The report claims that the actor feels there isn't much for his character to do on the show.

However, the same report also states that Neela Telefilms headed by Asit Kumarr Modi are meanwhile trying to negotiate with the actor. Nothing as of now has been officially stated by the actor or the production house.

We often hear rumours of actors leaving the show and getting replaced. But till it is confirmed by the horse's mouth, speculation rules the social media.

DAYABEN AKA DISHA VAKANI'S RETURN

Another prominent face from the show who always manages to be in the news is Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben for the longest time. Dayaben's absence from the show after Disha Vakani's maternity break led to many speculations over her return and replacement but no official statement has been made as yet.

Disha took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.