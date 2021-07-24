Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta quitting the show?

New Delhi: Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are quite famous among fans as they have been entertaining them for years altogether. Recently, rumours about Babita Ji aka Mummun Dutta quitting the show caught fire, leaving fans sad.

The buzz around her exit started doing the rounds due to her absence from the last few episodes.

Now, makers of the show, Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd owned by Asit Kumarr Modi told Times of India, "Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect."

Babita Ji's character is adored by viewers and Munmun Dutta has been playing it perfectly ever since the show started.

The actress was in news recently for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, and FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle.

As it is, suspense around Dayaben's character has been looming over as Disha Vakani's return to the show is yet to happen. Disha took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.