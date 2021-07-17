Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta enjoys mud bath in leopard print monokini in throwback pic!

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji among fans, has left her followers awestruck with her stunning throwback clicks from Jordan. In the pictures, the actress can be seen covered in mud while wearing a leopard print monokini. As she poses for the pics and takes in the marvellous view of the Dead sea, Mumnmun really seems to be enjoying the process.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Dead Sea and it's therapeutic mud bath, Jordan, 2017".

Check out her throwback post:

The actress was in news recently for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, an FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle.

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'.

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008.