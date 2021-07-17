हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta enjoys mud bath in leopard print monokini in throwback pic!

Popular actress Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji among fans, has left her followers awestruck with her stunning throwback clicks from Jordan.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta enjoys mud bath in leopard print monokini in throwback pic!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Munmun Dutta

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji among fans, has left her followers awestruck with her stunning throwback clicks from Jordan. In the pictures, the actress can be seen covered in mud while wearing a leopard print monokini. As she poses for the pics and takes in the marvellous view of the Dead sea, Mumnmun really seems to be enjoying the process. 

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Dead Sea and it's therapeutic mud bath, Jordan, 2017".

Check out her throwback post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@mmoonstar)

 

The actress was in news recently for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, an FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle. 

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'. 

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Munmun Duttamunmun dutta picsMunmun Dutta photosMunmun Dutta Instagram
Next
Story

Sonu Nigam urges reality show judges to give 'honest feedback' instead of 'always praising'

Must Watch

PT14M50S

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat says he will accept the decision of high command