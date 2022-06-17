New Delhi: Popular TV show actress Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an avid social media user, who loves to update her fans with pictures and videos. She recently dropped a major throwback post from her maiden 2004 show Hum Sab Baraati and guess what? Fans couldn't keep calm looking at her stunning old photo diary.

Munmun Dutta's old rare photos

Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji wrote in the caption: Circa 2004 … Hum Sab Barati memories #munmundutta #throwback #throwbackmemories #firstactinggig #humsabbarati #gratitude. Her fans dropped comments like: 'Amazing post & memories #humsabbarati', another user wrote: 'Young, slim and cute!'

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'.

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008.

Munmun has always been vocal about social causes and batting for animal rights. The gorgeous-looking actress has travelled the world and continues to inspire her fan following.