NewsEntertainmentTelevision
MUNMUN DUTTA

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta's old pic with killer abs goes viral, fans call her 'young, slim and...'

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta's old pic with killer abs goes viral, fans call her 'young, slim and...'

New Delhi: Popular TV show actress Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an avid social media user, who loves to update her fans with pictures and videos. She recently dropped a major throwback post from her maiden 2004 show Hum Sab Baraati and guess what? Fans couldn't keep calm looking at her stunning old photo diary. 

Munmun Dutta's old rare photos

Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji wrote in the caption: Circa 2004 … Hum Sab Barati memories #munmundutta #throwback #throwbackmemories #firstactinggig #humsabbarati #gratitude. Her fans dropped comments like: 'Amazing post & memories #humsabbarati', another user wrote: 'Young, slim and cute!'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@mmoonstar)

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'. 

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008. 

Munmun has always been vocal about social causes and batting for animal rights. The gorgeous-looking actress has travelled the world and continues to inspire her fan following. 

 

Munmun DuttaTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahbabita jitaarak mehta actressmunmun dutta pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?