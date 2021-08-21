Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben's bold dance in mini skirt goes viral, fans shout 'Tapu Ke Papa!'- Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Disha Vakani, better known as Dayaben from superhit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah kickstarted her career quite early. Having worked in several Gujarati stage plays, Hindi movies, she gradually moved to television.

Recently, an old video of Disha has surfaced online where she can be seen in a glamourous avatar, dancing to a song titled Bhingri Ga Bhingri. Dressed in a halter-neck bustier top and short shimmery skirt, Disha Vakani looks unrecognisable.

Watch it here:

Many Dayaben fans are shocked to find this throwback video featuring Disha. Some dropped comments like, "Tapu, Jetha & Bapuji shocked as Daya rocked', while others wrote: "when jeethalal is not on town."

Disha Vakani's bold avatar left fans in wonder, with many commenting that maybe it's from her early struggling days.

Dayaben's absence from the show after Disha Vakani's maternity break led to many speculations over her return and replacement but no official statement has been made as yet.

In fact, several names like Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actress also popped up. However, all these turned out to be rumours and nothing else.

Disha took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.