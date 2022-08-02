Mumbai: Raj Anadkat, popularly known as Tapu from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', is all set to make his music video debut along with Kanika Mann in 'Sorry Sorry'.

He talked about doing the music video for the first time and working with the singer, composer and director Ramji Gulati.

"When Ramji approached me for this song, I got so excited and happy. I have always wanted to work with him. When I first listened to this song, I was like paaji. I want to do this . And It was fun shooting with the entire team. We shot this song in Dubai and it was a whole different experience for me altogether".

While sharing about a memorable experience with Kanika from the shoot, he added: " It was amazing working with her. Kanika and I really had such a good time working together."

"I remember we shot this song till 2.30 a.m. and during the last shot Kanika had dozed off in the car. On the other hand I was roaming around and trying to keep myself awake. So it was really fun working with her," he concluded.

'Sorry Sorry' is all set to release on August 3 on United White Flag's YouTube channel.