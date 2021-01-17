हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tandav

Tandav controversy: Amazon Prime officials receive summons from Information and Broadcast Ministry

The Ministry has sought answers from the OTT as to what rules they have made for the content of this type currently running and what they are doing to curb them.

Tandav controversy: Amazon Prime officials receive summons from Information and Broadcast Ministry
Credit: Twitter/ amazon prime video IN

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in connection with the controversy around web-series ‘Tandav’. This move came after several politicians asked for the series to be banned.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar, had met with the OTT officials a year ago and had asked them to formulate rules to ban unrestrained content on web-series.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought a response from Amazon Prime Video keeping in mind the complaint filed against Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Tandav’.

They have sought answers from the OTT as to what rules they have made for the content of this type currently running and what they are doing to curb them.

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Kotak raised strong objections over Amazon Prime’s political drama and alleged that it features “anti-Hindu” content. He contacted Minister Prakash Javdekar and said that the freedom from censorship that OTT platforms enjoy has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments

BJP MLA Ram Kadam and several others also took to social media to express their displeasure over the matter.

As soon as Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub’s Shiva scene went viral, netizens started trending hashtags like ‘boycott Tandav’ and ‘boycott Bollywood’.

 

