Tandav row: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, others granted transit pre-arrest bail by Bombay High Court

New Delhi: Director of Amazon Prime Video’s political drama ‘Tandav’, Ali Abbas Zafar, Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Mehra and the show's writer Gaurav Solanki have been granted transit pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court on Wednesday (January 20).

The makers were granted transit pre-arrest bail for three weeks in relation to the FIR filed against them in Lucknow. The complaint was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime India head of original content, Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Krishna Mehra, Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Earlier on Wednesday, another FIR was lodged against five people including director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra,writer Gaurav Solanki, Aparna Purohit and Amit Aggarwal in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. It was reportedly filed following BJP MLA Ram Kadam's complaint.

‘Tandav’ has been under fire for some days now with many BJP leaders demanding a ban on the series and regulation of OTT platforms. People were outraged over a few scenes of the series including one where actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays lord Shiva, which allegedly mocked Hindu gods and hurt sentiments.

On Tuesday (January 19), director Zafar had released an official statement on behalf of ‘Tandav’ cast and crew, seeking an apology for unintentionally hurting sentiments, adding that they will “implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same”.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had also reacted to the whole controversy surrounding the web series. He said, “We have received a complaint related to web-series Tandav and will take due action, on the basis of the FIR registered. The central government should constitute a law for OTT. The Lucknow police has informed us and they have always cooperated with us. Complaints regarding OTT content have been made several times and now there should be some regulation in place.”

Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Tandav’ released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021. The star cast also includes Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra among others.

(With inputs from PTI.)