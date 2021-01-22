Tandav row: Director Zafar, writer Solanki, producer Mehra record statements with UP police

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh police recorded statements of ‘Tandav’ web series director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki and producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra on Friday (January 22) in relation to the case filed in Lucknow against them and others.

The trio recorded their statements in Mumbai’s Andheri after UP police visited their homes on Thursday (January 21). A team of UP police had arrived at the residences of Zafar and Solanki in Mumbai. However, as their houses were locked the officers pasted notices, asking them to appear before the Investigation Officer (IO) in Lucknow on January 27.

“We have served notice asking him (Zafar) to appear before IO (Investigation Officer) on 27th January in Lucknow. His house was locked and nobody was there, so we pasted the notice there”, Anil Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh Police was quoted as saying by ANI.

A case was registered in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime India head of original content Aparna Purohit, Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Krishna Mehra and Gaurav Solanki.

(Exclusive pics: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki and producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra record statements with UP police)

It remains unclear whether the police will also summon actor Saif Ali Khan and Amazon Prime Video India executives for inquiry.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed the makers of 'Tandav' to delete controversial scenes from the web series. This is the first time that any OTT project has been ordered to implement changes.

Many BJP leaders and netizens have alleged that the show hurt religious sentiments and portrays Hindu gods in bad light.