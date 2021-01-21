हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tandav

Tandav row: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki summoned by UP police in Lucknow

A case was registered in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime India head of original content Aparna Purohit, Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, Gaurav Solanki for allegedly portraying Hindu gods in a bad light. 

Tandav row: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki summoned by UP police in Lucknow
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/aliabbaszafar

New Delhi: ‘Tandav’ director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki have been summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday (January 27) in relation to the case filed against them in Lucknow for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through the web series. 

A team of UP police arrived at the residences of Zafar and Solanki in Mumbai. However, as their houses were locked the officers pasted the notices, asking them to appear before the Investigation Officer (IO) in Lucknow.  

“We have served notice asking him (Zafar) to appear before IO (Investigation Officer) on 27th January in Lucknow. His house was locked and nobody was there, so we pasted the notice there”, Anil Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh Police was quoted as saying by ANI. 

A case was registered in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime India head of original content Aparna Purohit, Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, Gaurav Solanki for allegedly portraying Hindu gods in a bad light. 

On Wednesday (January 20), the Bombay high court granted transit pre-arrest bail for three weeks to Zafar, Solanki and others regarding the FIR filed against them in Lucknow. 

Meanwhile, another FIR was lodged against five people including Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, Solanki, Aparna Purohit and Amit Aggarwal in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. The case was reportedly filed following  BJP MLA Ram Kadam's complaint. 

Tandav’ has irked many BJP leaders and some people on social media who have alleged that the show mocks Hindu gods and promotes anti-Hindu sentiments. 

Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Tandav’ released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021. The star cast also includes Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra among others. 

(With inputs from ANI.)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TandavAli Abbas ZafarGaurav SolankiTandav rowUP Police
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik will win, feels season 12's Jasleen Matharu
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M54S

Watch: 100 visuals of 46th U.S. President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony