Tandav row: Maharashtra Karni Sena chief Ajay Sengar announces Rs 1 cr reward for anyone who slits tongue of those who insult Hindu gods

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar debut web-series 'Tandav' has found itself in a middle of controversy pool after a section of people alleged that it hurt their religious sentiments. And now Karni Sena too has reacted to the whole controversy.

Maharashtra Karni Sena chief Ajay Sengar has objected to 'Tandav' web series. "We will give Rs 1 crore reward to anyone who slits tongue of those who insults Hindu gods and goddesses in the web-series."

Sengar added that even though 'Tandav' makers have apologised to everyone but this is not enough and it will not be accepted.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime’s India head of original content, Ali Abbas Zafar, producer of the show Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

After Lucknow, a fresh FIR was filed against the makers and actors of the show in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. The FIR has been registered under section 153 (A) 295 (A) 505 of the IPC. The complaint addresses five people including director Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, Gaurav Solanki, Aparna Purohit and Amit Aggarwal.