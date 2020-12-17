हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tandav

Tandav teaser: Saif Ali Khan-Dimple Kapadia in intense political drama - Watch

Tandav will premiere on January 15, 2021, and will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories.

Tandav teaser: Saif Ali Khan-Dimple Kapadia in intense political drama - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan starrer web-show 'Tandav' teaser has been unveiled and it looks like an interesting watch. The gripping political drama will stream on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Tandav has been created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is making his digital debut with this series. 

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav, the series will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. 

Watch teaser here:

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others. 

Tandav also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and presents actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in never before seen avatars. 

Tandav will premiere on January 15, 2021, and will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories.

Talking about the theme of the show, Creator, Director and Producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; the world of power is about the world of greys.  I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show. I’m excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world!”

 

Tags:
