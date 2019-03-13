हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Big Bang Theory

'The Big Bang Theory' to bow out on May 16

"The Big Bang Theory" is ready to go out with bang with May 16 set as finale date putting its 12-season run to an end.

'The Big Bang Theory' to bow out on May 16

Los Angeles: "The Big Bang Theory" is ready to go out with bang with May 16 set as finale date putting its 12-season run to an end.

The CBS hit sitcom will close with an hourlong series finale at 8 pm, reported Deadline.

Starring Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar, "Big Bang" is one of the most popular shows on television. 

Only seven new episodes remain till the finale.

The show's finale will be followed by the second season finale of "Big Bang" beloved spin-off "Young Sheldon", led by Iain Armitage's younger version of the popular character, which also voice stars Parsons.

It was Parsons who in a way set the ball in motion for show's end, when he decided to discontinue the show after season 12.

The first episode of "Big Bang" aired September 24, 2007.

