The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh nails Katrina Kaif's moves from Chikni Chameli! - Watch

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Color's quiz show 'The Big Picture', host Ranveer Singh was seen flaunting his dance moves in front of actress Katrina Kaif on stage. The duo had a dance-off to their respective songs - Tattad Tattad and Chikni Chameli.

While Katrina Kaif killed it with Ranveer Singh's signature 'Tattad Tattad' step, Ranveer Singh gave his all to Chikni Chameli's iconic dance move which left Katrina in splits.

Along with Katrina, director Rohit Shetty was also present to promote their upcoming cop drama 'Sooryavanshi'. They will be guest-starring in Ranveer Singh's show's Diwali special episodes which will air from October 30 - October 31.

Take a look at the fun promo:

For the past few days, rumours are rife that Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting hitched by the end of this year.

It added more fuel to fire apparently when the duo was clicked at a celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office on Tuesday night and later were seen exiting the venue in separate cars.

But now Katrina has completely shunned the reports and also gave a valid reason for such speculations.

While talking to BollywoodLife, Katrina said, “There is no truth to news of her and Vicky getting married this year.”

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavashi' starring Akshay Kumar along with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.