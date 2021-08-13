हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sumona Chakravarti

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti's latest pic CONFIRMS she's back!

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Popular television actress Sumona Chakravarti's absence from the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show' left her fans upset, with many speculating whether she has quit the comedy. But now, there's good news in store for the viewers!

Sumona Chakravarti posted a picture with Dibanath Sengupta on her Instagram story. Take a look here: 

A day back, Archana Puran Singh's interview with Aaj Tak also confirmed Sumona's presence on the show. Archana said, "If you think Sumona is not on the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but for us she is the same sweet girl."

Recently, Kapil Sharma teased the new season picture on social media, it had all the co-actors sans Sumona. The buzz is strong that Sumona Chakravarti is not a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's new season. 

Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar were the first guests on Kapil Sharma's show new season. 

The new season will see Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar along with Archana Puran Singh.

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.

 

