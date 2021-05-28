The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's when Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and gang is returning on TV!

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to return with a bang! Ace comedian Kapil Sharma along with his gang of friends including Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar among others are all set to be back with a fresh season.

WHEN IS THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW RETURNING?

According to a report published in Tellychakkar.com, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back once again from July 21 onwards, ending their brief hiatus.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air sometime back after the host welcomed his second child - baby boy Trishaan earlier in February this year.

However, no official word has been made by the makers or host on the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' yet rumours are strong that it will start telecast from July.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek too is missing the show and recently shared a video clipping on his Instagram handle.

Kapil Sharma went on paternity leave after being blessed with a second child on February 1, 2021. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The duo has a daughter named Anayra and a baby boy together.