‘Kiss me and find out’ Sunita Ahuja tells hubby Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show

New Delhi: Actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja were the latest guests on The Kapil Sharma Show and in one segment of the show, Kapil quizzes Govinda on how much attention he pays to Sunita's looks.

Kapil asked numerous questions regarding her look on the show - ranging from what colour earrings was Sunita wearing to the colour of her nail polish. The actor was unable to successfully answer the questions.

When asked about the colour of Sunita’s earrings, Govinda, wittingly dodged the question by asking, “Tere chehre se nazar nahi hatti, nazaare hum kya dekhein (I can’t take my eyes off your face to look at the sights around).”

The question on Sunita’s lipstick shade asked by Kapil, got the cheekiest response both from Sunita and Govinda, leaving the audience in splits. While Govinda wrongly guessed Sunita’s lipstick shade as red, she responds, “Lal hi hai? Aaja choom ke dekh le, beta (It is red? Kiss me and find out)”. The lipstick was nude in colour.

To redeem himself, Govinda answers Archana Puran Singh, who says he will not be able to differentiate between lipstick shades. “Maine usme kabhi pada bhi nahi hai, mujhe iske honth se matlab hai (I never got into all that, I only care about her lips).”

Earlier, the show hogged the limelight as Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek, who is part of The Kapil Sharma Show, refused to perform in the episode starring him and his wife. The two have not been in talking terms since 2016.

Sunita, reacting to Krushna opting out of the episode, told a leading daily that she doesn’t want to see his face ever again. While Krushna’s wife Kashmera took a jibe at Sunita in a recent interview and said she doesn’t have an independent identity of her own and is recognized because of her husband.