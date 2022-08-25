New Delhi: The much-missed comedy show on television, The Kapil Sharma Show, is all geared up to tickle your funny bones one more time. Kapil Sharma dropped the promo of the new season which includes Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh besides some new faces.

Television actress Srishti Rode will be seen as eye candy on the show this time. However, looks like fans are surely gonna miss Krushna Abhishek, Rochelle and Bharti Singh. While comedienne Bharti might be seen making cameos on the show, Krushna has confirmed that 'due to agreement issues', he has opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show.

New faces on Kapil's show include Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski.

Kapil Sharma recently posted pictures Archana Puran Singh. He wrote, "Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm @archanapuransingh #tkss #behindthescenes."

Bharti Singh also reacted to the news of her quitting the show. She told Pinkvilla.com, "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too."