The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show: Photos of the new set reveal a 10-star ration shop!

The Kapil Sharma Show set will have a 10-star ration shop, an  ATM vestibule of Bank of Bagoda and a Hotel Chill Palace. An area for live-band is set up next to the judge seat - which is chaired by Archana Puran Singh. Sky blue colour couches are placed on stage for the guests.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Photos of the new set reveal a 10-star ration shop!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back with a new season and Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri and Archana Puran Singh will be a part of the hit comedy show. Increasing fans excitement level, the show host Kapil took to his Instagram to share new photos of the show set.

The brand new set has a 10-star ration shop, an  ATM vestibule of Bank of Bagoda and a Hotel Chill Palace. An area for live-band is set up next to the judge seat - which is chaired by Archana Puran Singh. Sky blue colour couches are placed on stage for the guests.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote, “How’s the new set friends ? #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #newseason #comingsoon only on @sonytvofficial #comedy #fun #masti #tv #television #tvshow #happiness #familytime #blessings #gratitude”.

Various people took to the comment section to wish Kapil best of luck. “Congratulations and welcome back,” wrote singer Mika Singh while Krushna’s wife Kashmira commented, “Fab”. Fans also flooded the comment section with excitement. 

Earlier, Kapil shared a photo of himself and Akshay Kumar from the set of the latest season. Akshay can be seen bending down while Kapil is standing straight. “Popular film star Mr Akshay Kumar captured taking aashirwaad (blessings) for his new film Bell Bottom,” Kapil humorously captioned the post in Hindi. 

To which Akshay wittingly replied, “After taking the blessings Mr Akshay Kumar searches for Mr Kapil Sharma’s brain in his knees.”

Kapil Sharma earlier took a break from the show and went on paternity leave to be by his wife’s side as she gave birth to their second child together.

