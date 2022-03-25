The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air? Fans wonder if THIS controversy is the reason

New Delhi: The much-loved comedy show on Indian television, The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air. Well, yes, at least this is what several reports are claiming on various portals. According to Pinkvilla.com, Kapil Sharma's famous comedy show will be taking a small season break.

Nothing has been formally announced by the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show as yet. But speculations are rife that soon Kapil might take a breather in between. Netizens reacted strongly to the buzz and many wondered if the latest 'The Kashmir Files' controversy or is it Kapil's latest tweet on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that has anything to do with it.

Take a look at some tweet reactions on Kapil Sharma's show going off-air temporarily:

#archanapuransingh Ji… who was there “big cast” in “ONE DAY”movie..if u remember who was there in #KapilSharmaShow to promote that movie. Support #KashmirFilesMovie . — Jai hind (@VickyB193) March 25, 2022

For the unversed, a controversy erupted when 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in a tweet alleged that his team was not invited to Kapil's show and were told that they don't have big stars in it. However, Kapil denied the allegations and posted a video clipping of lead actor Anupam Kher's interview with Times Now with filmmaker along with Pallavi Joshi where both Anupam and Vivek clarified that Kapil doesn't have any malice towards them or the film. The comedian thanked Kher for his stand.

But later Anupam Kher tweeted back writing: Dear @KapilSharmaK9 ! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always!

Dear @KapilSharmaK9 ! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always! https://t.co/QS3i5tIzh8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 15, 2022

In the full video interview, director Vivek Agnihotri can be seen maintaining his stand that they weren’t invited on ‘TKSS’ because their film lacked big stars and the same was officially conveyed to him by the film’s production house.

But looks like The Kashmir Files controversy is not the real reason behind this break as Kapil Sharma has started work on his film with Nandita Das in Bhubaneswar, Odisha as well. He plays a food delivery boy in the film.

Looks like we will have to wait for the official statement from the ace of comedy himself!