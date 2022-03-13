TKSS: Kapil Sharma gets a tight hug, kiss from Akshay Kumar after rumours of rift

New Delhi: The cast of Bachchhan Paandey including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to feature on comedian Kapil Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

In a new promo of the show, Akshay Kumar was seen hugging and kissing host Kapil Sharma on the cheek after he featured on the show after reports of their rumoured rift had emerged a while ago.

Before showing his love for Kapil, Akshay joked that during Holi, he is often forced to hug and meet people that he doesn't like very much.

He said, "Is Holi ka na ek side effect bhi hai, Jinki shakal dekhni bhi nahi hoti hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga k, gale mil k jaate hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga k, gale mil k jaate hai. Geeli geeli chummiya deke jaate hai. (There is a side effect of his Holi celebrations. The faces of those you don't want to see, even though they apply colour to you and hug and kiss you)"

Watch the promo here:

. @KapilSharmaK9 bhi nahi bach paaye Holi ki iss atrangi mubarak se! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/QddWK278Lc — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 13, 2022

Earlier, rumours were rife that all is not well between Akki and Kapil. However, denying those reports, Kapil Sharma had tweeted a clarification.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer and the recent song, opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022!