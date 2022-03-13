हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

TKSS: Kapil Sharma gets a tight hug, kiss from Akshay Kumar after rumours of rift

Earlier, rumours were rife that all was not well between actor Akshay Kumar and comedian Kapil Sharma.

TKSS: Kapil Sharma gets a tight hug, kiss from Akshay Kumar after rumours of rift
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The cast of Bachchhan Paandey including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to feature on comedian Kapil Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

In a new promo of the show, Akshay Kumar was seen hugging and kissing host Kapil Sharma on the cheek after he featured on the show after reports of their rumoured rift had emerged a while ago. 

Before showing his love for Kapil, Akshay joked that during Holi, he is often forced to hug and meet people that he doesn't like very much.

He said, "Is Holi ka na ek side effect bhi hai, Jinki shakal dekhni bhi nahi hoti hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga k, gale mil k jaate hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga k, gale mil k jaate hai. Geeli geeli chummiya deke jaate hai. (There is a side effect of his Holi celebrations. The faces of those you don't want to see, even though they apply colour to you and hug and kiss you)"

Watch the promo here:

 

Earlier, rumours were rife that all is not well between Akki and Kapil. However, denying those reports, Kapil Sharma had tweeted a clarification.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer and the recent song, opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on  March 18, 2022!

