TMKOC's Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta shake hands at ITA awards, fan says 'Jethaji idhar bhi flirt'

NEW DELHI: The most loved jodi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta met each other at the red carpet of Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards which was held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The duo shook hands at the red carpet event while the paparazzi cheered for them.

The video was shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani and has gone viral on social media.

Fans got extremely happy after seeing them together at the award function and couldn’t resist from expressing their happiness over their reunion.

During the photo ops, Dilip was seen asking Munmun about something and she gestured with her hands.

For the occasion, Munmun opted for a white off-shoulder high slit dress while Dilip was seen in a shimmery maroon outfit.

After posing for pictures, the duo walked away together.

For the unversed, Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in TMKOC and he has a huge crush on his neighbour which is none other than the gorgeous Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Iyer or Babita ji in the show. Although, the duo are shown married with their respective partners in the show but still Jethalal couldn’t resist himself from falling in love with Babita ji.

The show has been one of the most-popular TV shows of all time.