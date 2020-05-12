हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahabharat

Trending: Mahabharat last day shoot made Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj, Arjun, Draupadi aka Roopa Ganguly shed tears - Watch viral video

BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' is currently being re-telecast for the audiences on Doordarshan and remains the most-watched show, much like Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. 

Trending: Mahabharat last day shoot made Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj, Arjun, Draupadi aka Roopa Ganguly shed tears - Watch viral video
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The re-run of hit epic series 'Mahabharat' on Doordarshan amid lockdown is loved by the audiences. The lead characters of the epic saga - Shri Krishna, Arjun, Draupadi, Karn, Duryodhana amongst others are revered by the audiences across all age-groups. 

Social media is abuzz with an old video from the last day shooting of 'Mahabharat'. Actors playing Shri Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj, Arjun by Feroz Khan, Draupadi played by Roopa Ganguly and others are seen hugging each other and crying on the last day of the epic show. 

Watch it here: 

The emotional moment saw Nitish Bharadwaj aka Krishna consoling a weeping Arjun which really goes on to show the kind of strong bond these actors shared off-screen.

BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' is currently being re-telecast for the audiences on Doordarshan and remains the most-watched show, much like Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. 

Other than 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', DD has re-telecast several old classic shows like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', Rajit Kapur's 'Byomkesh Bakshi', late veteran actress Priya Tendulkar's Rajni, Shaktiman and Shriman Shrimati amongst others for the audience. 

 

MahabharatKrishnaDuryodhanaarjunViral videomahabharat videoBR Chopra
TV actress Sayantani Ghosh pens heartfelt note on grandmother's demise, regrets not meeting her one last time
