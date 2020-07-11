हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramayan

Trending: Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia posts pic with her reel sisters. Can you identify all?

In the scene, Devi Sita is seen standing with Urmila, Mandavi and Shrutakirti.

Trending: Ramayan&#039;s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia posts pic with her reel sisters. Can you identify all?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid lockdown, viewers got to revisit the old classics on Doordarshan, and later on other private channels too. Epic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Om Namah Shivai and Vishnu Puran amongst various others were re-telecasted during the time period and brought back so many memories.

Actress Dipika Chikhlia aka Devi Sita from 'Ramayan' has been receiving utmost love of her fans. She has also turned into a avid social media user. A few days back, she had posted on Instagram, a picture from the 'Ramayan' days where she can be seen posing with all her reel sisters.

Urmila's role was played by Anjali Vyas, Sulakshana Khatri as Mandavi and Poonam Shetty as Shrutakirti respectively.

She wrote: Sisters waiting in a queue....they are bound by an umbilical cord and yet how different are they and their life journeys. #ramayan #ramayana #ram #sita #jaishriram #hanumanji #jaihanuman #devi #goddess #sisters #sistersquad

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' created history upon its re-run on DD, by becoming the most watched show ever in the world, giving highesh TRP to the channel. The lead actors from all the iconic shows have etched a special place in the hearts of the people. 

Relive the iconic show, one more time with this picture!

 

 

RamayanDipika ChikhliaSitaRamLakshmanLaxmanTrendingViralRamanand SagarSita sistersUrmila
