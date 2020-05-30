Trending: Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia reveals how she met her real-life Ram with an unseen wedding pic!

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown, the only respite Indian television viewers had happened to be the re-run telecast of epic shows such as Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' and BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' on Doordarshan (DD). What followed was historic TRP rise for the channel and a country hooked, booked and cooked by the 80s shows and reliving the golden days of television.

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala aka Ramayan's Goddess Sita became a household name post the epic show was first aired in 1988 on DD. Fans showered the lead actors of the show with utmost love and it only doubled when it was again telecast amid lockdown.

But have you ever wondered, how Dipika met her real-life Ram? Well, the actress has shared her wedding picture along with a beautiful note revealing her love story. She wrote: Just wondering do you ever want to know how I met my husband #husband #wife#marraige#live# #faith#trust#love#life#bind#actor#actress#beautiful-life#happiness#god#blessings

All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961....my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal....when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot....that's when we first met...After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again...to be contd... #marraige#bond#actor#movie#1st#faith#trustbeive

Dipika acted in several TV shows and movies in her illustrious career but it was playing Devi Sita which made her a household name and showered her with superstardom.

The show which returned to our TV sets after 30 years became the world's most-watched show and Doordarshan in fact, shared the good news on Twitter as well.

In 2019, Dipika was seen as Yami Gautam's mother in Ayushmann Khurrana's successful film 'Bala'.

She will next be seen in the titular role of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu in her new film. 'Sarojini' is directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra. The story has been written by Dhiraj Mishra and Yashomati Devi. The venture is produced by Kanu Bhai Patel under the Royal Film Media banner.