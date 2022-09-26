NewsEntertainmentTelevision
TUSHAR KALIA

Tushar Kalia strikes a pose with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' winner trophy

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
  • Bollywood choreographer Tushar Kalia, on Sunday, shared a picture with the `Khatron Ke Khiladi 12` winner trophy.
New Delhi: Bollywood choreographer Tushar Kalia, on Sunday, shared a picture with the `Khatron Ke Khiladi 12` winner trophy.

Taking to Instagram, Tushar shared the picture which he captioned, "THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT."

Tushar was announced as the winner of Rohit Shetty`s adventure show `Khatraon Ke Khiladi Season 12`, on Sunday. The action-packed finale episode of the show had three men, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik going through various obstacles. Jannat Zubair and actor Rubina Dilaik were also among the finalists of the show.

Tushar, won prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a car. Actor Faisal Shaikh was declared the runner-up. Soon after the choreographer shared his picture with the trophy, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

KKK 12 finalist Faisal Shaikh wrote, "Congratulations brother."Director Shashank Khatian wrote, "Congrats bro." "Congratulations on your well-deserved success!" a fan commented.

In the finale episode of KKK 12, former contestants of the show and the team members of Rohit Shetty`s next directorial film `Cirkus`, including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra arrived.

The 12th season of the adventure show gathered positive responses from the audience. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa the show featured some breathtaking stunts.

Rubina Dilaik, Erika Packard, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia were also a part of the show. 

Tushar KaliaTushar Kalia wins KKKTushar Kalia wins Khatron Ke KhiladiKhatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner

