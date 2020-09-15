हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gaurav Chopraa

TV actor Gaurav Chopraa and Hitisha welcome baby boy!

Several of this telly friends such as Narayani Shastri, Kashmera Shah, Prachee Shah amongst others congratulated the couple.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actor Gaurav Chopraa and wifey Hitisha Cheranda became proud parents to the baby boy on September 14, 2020. Gaurav shared the news on social media with a heartwarming note.

Gaurav Chopraa wrote in the caption: 19-08-2020
29-08-2020
14-09-2020
Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test ..
and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ...
Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed !

thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength... #baby #boy #junior #lifeanddeath #parents #children #family #lifelessons #drama #neverending #tests #divine #intervention

Gaurav got married to Hitisha on February 19, 2018, in a private ceremony.

 

Tags:
Gaurav ChopraaHitishagaurav chopraa baby boy
