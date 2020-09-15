TV actor Gaurav Chopraa and Hitisha welcome baby boy!

New Delhi: Popular television actor Gaurav Chopraa and wifey Hitisha Cheranda became proud parents to the baby boy on September 14, 2020. Gaurav shared the news on social media with a heartwarming note.

Gaurav Chopraa wrote in the caption: 19-08-2020

29-08-2020

14-09-2020

Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test ..

and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ...

Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed !

thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength... #baby #boy #junior #lifeanddeath #parents #children #family #lifelessons #drama #neverending #tests #divine #intervention

Several of this telly friends such as Narayani Shastri, Kashmera Shah, Prachee Shah amongst others congratulated the couple.

Gaurav got married to Hitisha on February 19, 2018, in a private ceremony.