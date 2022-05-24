New Delhi: Popular television actor Karan Mehra has levelled fresh allegations against estranged wife Nisha Rawal. In June 2021, TV couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic feud was out in the public domain after Nisha made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody, and later released.

In September last year, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra and his family got anticipatory bail in a domestic violence case filed against them by his now-estranged wife Nisha Rawal.

KARAN MEHRA ACCUSES WIFE NISHA RAWAL OF AFFAIR

In his recent interview with News NCR, Karan said, "He (the other man) himself has confessed about his affair, even after the affair, I again allowed him to come into the house. We tried to start all over again, then Kavish also happened. Still it happened. In such a situation, it is clear what was in whose mind. Even today he is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person is staying in my house. He has entered my house leaving his wife and children. All these things are now visible to the people. In such a situation, I am fighting my battle."

KARAN MEHRA VS NISHA RAWAL

On May 31, 2021, had filed a case against Karan Mehra in Goregaon Police station. Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and of withdrawing more than INR 1 crore from her bank account. The case is filed against Karan and his family members - brother Kunal Mehra, mother Bela Mehra and father Ajay Mehra, under IPC sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Karan, however, denied all charges and maintained that he is innocent.

Nisha Rawal was last seen in the reality TV show by ALTBalaji's 'Lock Upp' where she confessed how she kissed her close friend while she was married.

Karan and Nisha dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017. Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.