Karan Mehra

TV actor Karan Mehra gets bail after arrest over fight with wife Nisha Rawal

Opening up on the incident, Karan Mehra's friend and colleague, actor Rohan Mehra, says he never realised there was a problem between the couple.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Television actor Karan Mehra was granted bail on Tuesday morning after his arrest the night before, following a complaint by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, over a domestic fight.

"He was head over heels in love with his wife. They both are very close to me. We have travelled together, too. That was long back. We have spoken on Instagram. I never thought that there is a problem. But no one can say if there is a problem between husband and wife," he told IANS.

Rohan says Karan was not a violent person. "He was not like this. On Bigg Boss, too, he never raised his voice. He never hurt anyone. It`s very strange. One can`t say what is going on in someone`s personal life. But he has never done anything like this. Otherwise, he is a gem of a person," says Rohan.

The two have worked together in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

Meanwhile, according to an earlier report in Spotboye, an FIR was lodged against Karan Mehra at Goregaon Police station on Monday night. Karan and Nisha`s marriage has reportedly been on the rocks for some time now. A fight broke out between the two on Monday night and Karan allegedly ended up hitting Nisha.

 

