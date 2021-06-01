हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra arrested after wife Nisha Rawal alleges 'assault'

Reportedly, the actor will be produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Popular television actor Karan Mehra has been arrested after his actress-wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's wife has alleged that a domestic dispute between the two.

ANI reported "Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police"

According to a report published in Times Of India, after a domestic dispute, Karan Mehra allegedly pushed his wife against the wall, causing her injury on the head. An FIR was registered under section 336 and 337 of IPC.

Earlier, a section of the media reported that all is not well between the duo. However, both Karan and Nisha had dissed such claims as rumours. 

The couple dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017.

Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.

