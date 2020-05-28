हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manas Shah

TV actor Manas Shah in financial crisis, sells car

The actor, who has worked in shows like "Hamari Devrani" and "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman", feels that nothing can be worse than this situation.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

 

Mumbai: TV actor Manas Shah is going through a rough phase financially and has had to sell off his car because he hasn't been paid for his last show "Hamari Bahu Silk".

"This is the first time that I'm facing such a challenging situation. I'm facing a big financial crisis. I had to sell my car for survival. I also had to leave my rented house and shift with my cousin in Lokhandwala," he said.

Talking about non-payment of dues, he said: "I started shooting on May 2, 2019, and the last shoot was on November 5, 2019. We all have been paid only for May 2019, which was officially due in September 2019 but we received it in October 2019. After that nobody has received a single penny."

The actor, who has worked in shows like "Hamari Devrani" and "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman", feels that nothing can be worse than this situation. "I have my parents to look after in my hometown Ahmedabad. My dad is retired after serving in a bank for years," said Manas.

With the shooting of shows being put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic, his problems have even worsened.

"It's a very bad situation, not only for me but also for all the people who are working in this entertainment industry, because till now we haven't received payment of the past, in the present, there is no work and the future is unknown," he said.

 

Manas Shah, TV actor, financial trouble, lockdown, Pandemic, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Hamari Devrani, Hamari Bahu Silk
