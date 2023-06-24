TV Actor Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Dipika Kakar's Health Update After Her 'Premature Delivery'

Mumbai: Actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were blessed with a baby boy on June 21. However, their little one is a premature baby and has been under observation currently. On Friday night, Shoaib took to Instagram and gave fans a health update about Dipika. Sharing a picture of Dipika from the hospital, Shoaib wrote, "She is fine. (red heart)"

Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post.

"Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Having worked together on popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage.

The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

They took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one (sic)."