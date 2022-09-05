&TV actors express gratitude towards their favourite teachers

New Delhi: We all have teachers who have inspired us and helped shape our lives. Teachers' Day is celebrated every year to honour teachers who have played a significant role in the lives of every student.

Expressing their gratitude, &TV artists talk about their favourite teachers, who have imbibed valuable lessons in their lives. These artists include Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna, Doosri Maa), Aan Tiwari (Baal Shiv, Baal Shiv), Aryan Prajapati (Hritik Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Ayudh Bhanushali as Krishna in &TV's upcoming show, Doosri Maa, shares, “ There are many excellent teachers at my school, but Yasmin Shah mam and Rupali Mhatre mam are two of my favourite teachers. They are both very polite and humble. They are everyone’s favourite in our class and parents. They are approachable, kind, and knowledgeable and guide us in every possible way. They constantly strive to create a balanced environment for me to work hard at academics and balance my acting schedule. This year, I plan to wish them via video call because I will be shooting for my show Doosri Maa on that day. I am grateful to them for their unwavering support. Happy Teacher's Day to all the wonderful teachers!”.

Aan Tiwari, as Baal Shiv in &TV's show Baal Shiv, shares, “My favourite teachers are Smita Patil Mam and Fatima Mam, who are also my tutor. They both treat me very well, and I am their favourite student. I always finish my homework on time, and they compliment me on it. They have taught me several life lessons through stories and examples, which greatly helped me. Every time I face a situation or feel stuck, they guide me. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be their student, and I will always obey their commands and remember what they taught me. They inspire me to do my best. With my mother's help, this teacher’s day, I will send a cake to both”.

Aryan Prajapati, as Hritik Singh in &TV's show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “My favourite teachers are Sarmishta miss and Anjali mam, and I love attending their classes no matter what. Due to them, I have been able to manage academics and shooting at the same time. I love that they don't shout at or scold students who perform poorly in any subject or chapter but instead make the students understand the concept again. I have never seen a teacher so cheerful and polite as them. Whenever they present a concept to us, they make it very simple and clear by using the best examples. On this teacher's day, all my classmates and I planned to surprise them with cake and balloons. Best wishes and big thank you to all our teachers on Teacher's Day.”

Vidisha Srivastava, as Anita Bhabi in &TV's show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “One of my favourite teachers is my mother, Meena Srivastava, who teaches Sanskrit and Hindi. She has an exceptional commitment to excellence and dedication. I give her a red rose every year on Teacher's Day; this year is no exception. She taught me Hindi and Sanskrit at home while I was in school, and she deserves full credit for her command of Hindi. At our house, she has an extensive collection of Hindi and Sanskrit books, which I used to spend hours reading. Despite her many years of teaching, she is always reinventing and refining her practice, seeking knowledge through collaboration with others, and exploring new and innovative ways to engage and inspire students. She is a great example for many students, and I wish her a happy Teacher's Day”.



Watch Doosri Maa premiering on September 20th, Baal Shiv at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!