TV actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma announce wedding, donate money kept for celebrations to people in need amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: Television stars Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who were to tie the knot on Wednesday (April 15), have announced that they have got married but skipped the celebration due to the coronavirus scare. Posting a picture from last year’s Durga Puja celebrations, the couple revealed that they had registered their wedding a month ago and hence, they are officially married now. In their Instagram posts, Puja and Kunal also said that they have donated the money they kept aside for the celebrations to people in need amid the crisis situation.

“This is a pic from last year Durga Puja sindoor khela. Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have canceled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents we starting our new life need all of your best wishes,” Puja and Kunal said. Both of them have shared similar posts on their respective accounts.

“Our family is happy and so are we but given circumstances, our heart goes out to all the people who are fighting for their lives right now and to all the families who lost their loved ones. Our prayers with all of you and a small contribution from our side as the money we were to spend for our marriage function we are donating to people who are in need now. This is no time to celebrate but we will celebrate with our loved ones once the world becomes a happy place again. Jai Mata Di,” the newly-weds said.

Take a look at the post here:

Puja and Kunal had announced their wedding in March. Their engagement ceremony was held in 2017.

Puja and Kunal met on the sets of their TV show ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. They have been in a relationship for over 11 years.