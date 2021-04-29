TV actress Aashka Goradia, husband Brent Goble test COVID positive

New Delhi: It seems like the second wave of deadly novel coronavirus is not ready to spare anyone. Popular television actress Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble have tested positive now. The duo was planning to go back to their US home when they tested positive for COVID-19. The actress broke the news on her Instagram story and updated about their health condition to fans.

Aashka Goradia wrote in her Instagram story, "In preparation for our trip to my home in the US, @ibrentgoble and I have both tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course. Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle we aren't experiencing any deliberating symptoms. We are at our home in Goa, safe, and not in contact with anyone."

She further stated, "Folks, it doesn't matter how healthy you are - everyone, literally everyone, is at risk. This new strain is a nasty and sly devil. We had tested on Saturday, and reports came back negative. Monday we tested again to be double sure, and... lockdown. While we appreciate all the concern and speed recovery wishes, I’d implore everyone reading this to please keep those who are really debilitated in your thoughts and prayer. We will be fine, while so many others may not be. Let’s all hold a space for THEIR recovery, as well as those who are indirectly impacted."

A few days back, Aashka in one of her interviews announced her exit from the showbiz world. The decision came in as a shocker for all her fans and loved ones. Reasoning it out, she shared that she now is keen to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams and for that she has started her very own make-up brand.

We wish the couple a speedy recovery!