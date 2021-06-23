TV actress Divyanka Tripathi offered Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's role in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi has a massive fanbase. Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' by Balaji Telefilms production made her a household name. Several reports floating around suggested that the actress was offered Dayaben's role in superhit sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Well, according to a report in Koimoi.com, Divyanka Tripathi rejected several top shows in her career such as Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Aaj Ki Housewife Hai...Sab Janti Hai, Punar Vivaah, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah among others.

Although, the entertainment portal claims Divyanka was once offered Dayaben's role which finally was played by Disha Vakani for years. Divyanka rejected the role and Disha made it a memorable one. However, whether she was approached by the makers or not has not been confirmed.

Dayaben's absence from the show after Disha Vakani's maternity break led to many speculations over her return and replacement but no official statement has been made as yet.

Divyanka Tripathi, who hails from Bhopal got recognition with her hit TV show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' in 2006. After that what followed was immense audience love, accolades and awards galore. Not many are aware of the fact that Divyanka Tripathi has won a gold medal in rifle shooting.

On July 8, 2016, Divyanka married co-star Vivek Dahiya and theirs was a dream wedding. Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya lifted the coveted trophy in 2017 and were declared winners of the couple dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'.