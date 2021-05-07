TV actress Pooja Gor opens up on ex-boyfriend Raj Singh Arora, says 'we have a bond of 11-12 years, will always remain friends'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Pooja Gor, known for her powerful performances in superhit Tv shows such as Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Kitani Mohabbat Hai announced her break-up with actor Raj Singh Arora in 2020. Recently, she talked about remaining friends with her former partner.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Pooja Gor revealed why she will always stay on cordial terms with her ex-boyfriend Raj Singh Arora. She said, "We don’t care about what the saying is we have a bond of over 11/12 years and it will always stay and we will remain friends. He is always going to be my family and his family is always going to be mine. He needed help in something and if I could I did instantly. I would do it for anybody in need. Of course, if it is him even more so. We are mature people, things are not always going to be bad and it isn’t between us. And I am glad that it was that way."

"It was a mature decision between two people and that’s all that happened", she added.

On the work front, Pooja Gor was first seen in the 2009 show Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Koi Aane Ko Hai. She hogged the limelight for playing the lead role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Later, she featured in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Ek Thhi Naayka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni among others.

She is seen playing the lead role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 at present. Pooja Gor was also seen in a 2018 release Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.