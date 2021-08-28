TV actress Shweta Tiwari's hot glamourous transformation in THIS photoshoot is jaw-dropping - In Pics

New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari has a massive fan following on social media. Recently, she dropped pictures from her super glam photoshoot in a plunging neckline, looking simply stunning.

Shweta Tiwari's caption read: Break All the rules if U have to… and Never, Ever apologise for it.!

Outfit @victor_robinsonofficial

Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail__mughal___

Jewellery @blingvine

Clicked by @amitkhannaphotography

Makeup @durgedeepak76

Wearing a shimmery silver thigh-high slit party gown, Shweta looked smouldering. Her fans and friends couldn't stop for showering her with praises.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she sizzled on the small screens as Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

The Balaji Telefilms production remained the most loved daily soaps back in early 2000 and one of the most successful shows by Ekta Kapoor. The show had its reprised version 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' with a fresh cast and was widely appreciated.

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, however, they got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari.

The actress is currently seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty.