TV actress Sonal Vengurlekar suffers financial crisis amid lockdown, lauds make-up man for offering assistance

New Delhi: Popular television actress Sonal Vengurlekar in a long emotional post shared her ordeal in dealing with financial trouble amid lockdown as one of her producers has not paid her yet. However, what's moved her in the hour of crisis is her make-up man Pankaj Gupta's gesture to extend help.

Sonal, in her long post, described how her Make-up man was willing to give her Rs 15,000 (that's all he had) despite his wife being pregnant. Here's her post:

She goes on to add that people who call themselves 'rich' actually need to have a richer and bigger heart.

Sonal Vengurlekar was first seen on the TV show 'Alaxmi' in 2012. Since then, she has worked in many popular shows like Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Dil Dosti Dance, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dev, Laal Ishq and Yeh Teri Galiyan amongst others.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, television and film shoots have been put on hold and this has indeed affected the routine life of daily wage workers and other artistes as well. In fact, several celebrities and Producers Guild of India even set up a relief fund for the daily wage workers.

Also, looks like lockdown has got many TV actors in financial trouble due to pending cheques.

Here's hoping that the shutdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak does not have an adverse effect on the lives of the people.