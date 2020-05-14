हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonal Vengurlekar

TV actress Sonal Vengurlekar suffers financial crisis amid lockdown, lauds make-up man for offering assistance

Sonal Vengurlekar was first seen on the TV show 'Alaxmi' in 2012. Since then, she has worked in many popular shows like Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Dil Dosti Dance, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dev, Laal Ishq and Yeh Teri Galiyan amongst others.

TV actress Sonal Vengurlekar suffers financial crisis amid lockdown, lauds make-up man for offering assistance
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Sonal Vengurlekar in a long emotional post shared her ordeal in dealing with financial trouble amid lockdown as one of her producers has not paid her yet. However, what's moved her in the hour of crisis is her make-up man Pankaj Gupta's gesture to extend help. 

Sonal, in her long post, described how her Make-up man was willing to give her Rs 15,000 (that's all he had) despite his wife being pregnant. Here's her post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@pankajgupt09 

A post shared by Sonal Vengurlekar (@sonal_1206) on

She goes on to add that people who call themselves 'rich' actually need to have a richer and bigger heart. 

Sonal Vengurlekar was first seen on the TV show 'Alaxmi' in 2012. Since then, she has worked in many popular shows like Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Dil Dosti Dance, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dev, Laal Ishq and Yeh Teri Galiyan amongst others.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, television and film shoots have been put on hold and this has indeed affected the routine life of daily wage workers and other artistes as well. In fact, several celebrities and Producers Guild of India even set up a relief fund for the daily wage workers. 

Also, looks like lockdown has got many TV actors in financial trouble due to pending cheques. 

Here's hoping that the shutdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak does not have an adverse effect on the lives of the people. 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Sonal Vengurlekarmake-up manfinancial crisisTV actresssonal vengurlekar shows
Next
Story

Zee Theatre transcends global boundaries with ZEE5
  • 78,003Confirmed
  • 2,549Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4390000Confirmed
  • 295732Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Ravishankar Prasad alleges, Congress is trying to save Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi