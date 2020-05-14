TV star Gulki Joshi on her intense role in Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Purush' and working with Ashutosh Rana

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The role is that of a fearless and resilient social activist. The teleplay is available on ZEE5.

New Delhi: Famous television actress Gulki Joshi, who has previously won a million hearts with her act in TV shows such as 'Phir Subah Hogi' and 'Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja', has now returned to theatre after a gap of two years. She is seen as Ambika Bhagawat in ZEE Theatre's teleplay 'Purush'. 

“I was very scared,” the young actress admits. The role is that of a fearless and resilient social activist. The teleplay is available on ZEE5.

“In my past experiences with theatre, I used to be completely immersed in the scene. I was apprehensive about coming across either aggressive or someone too timid, and achieving that balance was crucial,” said Gulki. Apart from playing the layered and complex role of Ambika, Joshi also had to match step with veteran actor Ashutosh Rana who plays the role of the tyrannical and misogynistic politician Gulab Singh in the play. “Working with Ashutoshji was very scary in the beginning and eventually extremely comfortable. I genuinely learnt a lot from him and the best thing was absolutely no ego hassles,” the actress added.

Set in Meerut, UP, in a middle-class Brahmin home, Jaywant Dalvi’s Purush creates a layered narrative as the plot explores a number of glaring ideologies that plague men as well as women in Indian society. In a regressive and unyielding scenario, Ambika not only fights for herself but also stands up for other women who are subjected to injustice or oppression. Her fight against the corrupt Gulab Singh is aided by others like her who never give up and eventually find a way to gain justice. Despite the role itself being demanding, Gulki found herself identifying greatly with Ambika’s character. She felt the role was offered to her because her personality is quite similar to Ambika and even offstage she doesn't shy away from standing for her principles.
 
One of the play’s most pivotal scenes where Ambika is raped by Gulab Singh proved to be an experience that, Gulki says, will never leave her as her emotional state lasted a lot longer after the director yelled cut. 
“At one point I  broke down because I got into character and didn’t know where to stop. I could not get out of the scene even after the final shot was okayed,” Gulki adds. 

 

