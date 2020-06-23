हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Sharma

TV star Rahul Sharma opens up on his battle with depression

Despite not being in good state of mind, Rahul Sharma tried his best to battle his depression.

TV star Rahul Sharma opens up on his battle with depression
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Actor Rahul Sharma, who is currently being loved for his role in the TV show "Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi", has opened up about the days in his life when "nothing was going right".

"Around three years ago, a phase came when nothing was going right. I got selected for several shows but later I was thrown out of them. A lot of other things happened during that particular period, and gradually it took a toll on my mental health. I was in depression for months. I did not go out of home for so many days. I used to overthink. I did not like meeting people. Social communication was almost nil," Rahul told IANS.

Despite not being in good state of mind, Rahul tried his best to battle his depression.

"It was not easy to come out of depression. It almost took a year to get things back on track. The only thing which helped me fight it was my trust in myself. I realised that it was just a phase and it would definitely pass and it did. I started taking care of my health. I opted spiritual path to deal with my anxiety issues," he added.

He also spoke about how his physical transformation instilled confidence in him.

"I remember when I did "Ek Ghar Banaunga" in 2013, I was looking like a 32-year-old guy. Over the past few years, I have been taking proper care of my health, physically -- mentally and emotionally. I now observe so many changes in myself. I started looking young, my skin is glowing. Transformation gives you a lot of happiness and boosts your morale," Rahul said.

 

 

 

Tags:
Rahul SharmaTV actorDepressionPyar Ki Luka Chuppi
Next
Story

Sriti Jha shoots for 'Kumkum Bhagya' promo from home
  • 4,40,215Confirmed
  • 14,011Deaths

Full coverage

  • 91,29,702Confirmed
  • 4,72,793Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M27S

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali launched 'Sanjeevani' of Corona on Tuesday