TV star Simran Budharup hits back at online trolls, rape threats, says 'Tujhe toh main dhoondh ke rahungi'

New Delhi: TV actress Simran Budharup of Pandya Store fame recently opened up on facing harsh online trolling including abusive language and rape threats. The actress, in an interview and her Instagram post, revealed that she was so fed up with the constant trolling that she decided to confront her trolls during an Instagram live session.

The actress also wants to file a police complaint against the trolls to teach them a lesson.

On Sunday, Simran shared clips of her requesting her trolls to join her live session so she could confront them. She also shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received.

Along with the post, she wrote, "These are the kind of msgs that I've been receiving (death threats, rape threats and abusive slang ) only from shivi fans.

This girl didn't even have the audacity to show her face. I'm going to call out all these small kids and make sure it reaches their parents. Inke maa baap ko pata hona chahiye ke inke bacche social media ke naam pe kya karte hai. I feel super Pity for these kids but it's hight time to file a complaint against them. Tujhe Toh main dhoondh ke rahungi."

Check out her post:

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, she elaborated more on the topic of trolling.

She said, "I still remember when my character was at the little grey shade I used to get hate comments but I took that sportingly thinking that they are hating my character and not me. But now, things have gone too far and these threats turned quite personal."

She added, "I even went live to confront them and sent requests to join the live feed to all the profiles that were sending these threats to Shiny and me. Most of them are kids, young teenagers who really don't know what are they speaking, they are just influenced by social media and television fandoms."

For the unversed, Simran is popularly known for her role as Rishita Pandya in the show 'Pandya Store'. The actress has also worked in other TV shows such as Nazar, Durga Mata Ki Chhaya and Parvarrish – Season 2.