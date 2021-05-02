TV star Sneha Wagh’s father succumbs to COVID, actress pens emotional note on losing her ‘strongest pillar’

New Delhi: TV actress Sneha Wagh recently informed fans of the tragic news of her father's death due to COVID-19 and pneumonia and expressed the emotional suffering it has caused her.

On Saturday (May 1), the 'Chandragupt Maurya' actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post on her father's demise. She penned a short poem as well to express what he meant to her and the lessons he taught before his sudden departure.

Wagh revealed that she will also be her first hero and that she is utterly heartbroken about living in a world devoid of him.

She wrote, "You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman...You will always be out first Hero! Its just heart breaking that now we have to live in this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn't say a proper goodbye! We couldn't do much! and Now, life will never be the same again ever!".

Have a look at her heartfelt post:

Sneha also posted adorable pictures of her and her father from when she was a little girl and recent pictures of the father-daughter duo. She captioned the post saying, "After Battling a months battle with pneumonia & covid-19, i have lost my father.... shattering our hearts into a million pieces, our biggest & strongest pillar is no more.

Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything."

Fans took to the comment section to console Sneha on her tragic loss. While one user wrote, "May his soul rest in peace, he'll always be proud of the woman that you've become.. deep condolences to you and your family..may the almighty give strength to your family to bear this irreparable loss," another commented, "Heartfelt condolences."

Sneha made her acting debut in the Marathi TV show 'Adhuri Ek Kahani' and then starred in 'Kaata Rute Konala'. She made her Hindi TV debut with the show 'Jyoti' and went on to feature in shows such as 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera' and 'Chandragupt Maurya'.