New Delhi: Get ready for a night filled with entertainment as the incredibly handsome Vicky Kaushal and former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar – the star cast of ‘The Great Indian Family’, grace the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s reality show – India’s Best Dancer 3. All set to win hearts, the contestants will present praiseworthy performances to secure a spot in the Top 6.

But wait, there's more! One of the most anticipated highlights will be the special performance by the Punjabi mundas - Vicky Kaushal and contestant Vipul Kandpal; setting the right vibe. Vicky Kaushal sets the stage on fire with an exhilarating Bhangra performance alongside the contestants, dancing their hearts out to the iconic tune of 'Sauda Khara Khara' from the fim Good Newwz and 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle'

Everybody will be left in awe of his incredible moves, and Vicky Kaushal cheekily confesses, "Since childhood, I've been a Visarjan dancer – be it a wedding baraat, Visarjan procession, or a grand Shaadi, I dance like a pro, but when it comes to the numbers game, I need a bit of rehearsals. So, let's dance, folks!"

Don't miss this incredible fusion of talent, charm, and Punjabi zest, as Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar light up the stage of India's Best Dancer 3. This Saturday - Sunday at 8pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!