Vikas Gupta to be back as mastermind of 'Ace of Space'

Mumbai: Television show producer and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Vikas Gupta will be back as the host and the mastermind of "MTV Ace of Space" in its second season.

"Yes, I am back with the second season. It's difficult to not do something that you loved and learnt so much doing it and my lost souls (my fans) shower immense amount of love. As a matter of fact after doing the show, the number of my lost souls only grew as they got to see a completely different side of me," Gupta said.

On the show, the contestants have to fight it out not to win money or hearts, but to win the most basic means of existence -- space. The interesting element added to the show is 'The Mastermind'. He will have everyone in sight with the authority to monitor and outplay the contestants with no rules and regulations. That mastermind is Gupta.

"'Ace of Space' season one was an experimental show which did extremely well and we succeeded in making our way into our viewers heart, as we tested the house-guests and made them choose between head and heart. With the second season, it's going to be more tough and challenging as I will be testing their beliefs and conditioning," Gupta added.

The second season is set to go on air in August.