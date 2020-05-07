Viral: A young Sonu Nigam singing 'Mahabharat' title song in BR Chopra's presence is precious - Watch

New Delhi: If the 80s and 90s had Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' and BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' to keep the audiences glued then we must say, the 2020 generation got it too! After the two epics including several other old TV shows have been re-telecast on Doordarshan amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

An old video has been shared by singer Sonu Nigam on social media which has gone viral. A young Sonu Nigam can be seen singing the hugely popular title track of epic series 'Mahabharat' on-stage at Talkatora Stadium, Indore in the presence of filmmaker BR Chopra.

Watch it here:

Several celebrities and fans have dropped comments on how wonderful it is to listen to his soulful and matchless voice.

BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' is currently being re-telecast for the audiences on Doordarshan and remains the most-watched show, much like Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'.

Other than 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', DD has re-telecast several old classic shows like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', Rajit Kapur's 'Byomkesh Bakshi', late veteran actress Priya Tendulkar's Rajni, Shaktiman and Shriman Shrimati amongst others for the audience.

Nostalgia grips hard!